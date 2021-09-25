News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Oh yes it is! - Panto fun coming to town hall

person

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM September 25, 2021   
aladdin

Aladdin is coming to Great Yarmouth Town Hall - Credit: Gavin Dean

Pantomime fun is heading to Great Yarmouth Town Hall as part of a council-wide to spread Christmas cheer across the borough.

Aladdin will be staged at the headquarters of Great Yarmouth Borough Council between December 22 and January 2.

It will be three years since GD Creatives has held a pantomime in the town.

Aladdin will star villain Dave Higgins, comedy fall guy Jimmy Catchpole and leading lady Clare Durrant.

They will also be be joined by comedy magician Joshua Pickering and star of the stage Emily Johnson.

You may also want to watch:

Producer Gavin Dean said: "The cast and crew are so excited to get back in front of the families that we entertained for five years.

"The audience we had became part of our pantomime family and a huge part of our Christmas. This project is very personal to all of us.”

Tickets will be available from October 1 at www.greatyarmouthpanto.com

Most Read

  1. 1 Bin collection days to change across Great Yarmouth area
  2. 2 Man accused of murder of woman in Gorleston could stand trial in May
  3. 3 See inside new homes taking shape at former Pontins holiday park
  1. 4 New Sainsbury's plan revealed for Bradwell
  2. 5 Man dies after 'medical incident' on Yarmouth seafront
  3. 6 Petrol station queues causing rush-hour delays
  4. 7 Council could buy five properties for rough sleepers with complex needs
  5. 8 New twist in Star Hotel saga as it changes hands for just £1,000
  6. 9 Are customers still wearing face masks?
  7. 10 'It's a marvellous day for Yarmouth' - Marina Centre reaches milestone

The show is part of a Christmas in the parks initiative by the borough council.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New Banksy-style figure St Peter's Road Great Yarmouth

New Banksy-style mural adds to town's crop of street art

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The King's Head in North Road Hemsby has reopened.

Food and Drink

New landlords relaunch village pub with Sunday lunches for dogs

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Great Yarmouth 

Do you recognise this man?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Harvey the cob

Norfolk

Family devastated after death of much-loved and well-known horse

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon