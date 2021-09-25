Oh yes it is! - Panto fun coming to town hall

Published: 6:00 AM September 25, 2021

Pantomime fun is heading to Great Yarmouth Town Hall as part of a council-wide to spread Christmas cheer across the borough.

Aladdin will be staged at the headquarters of Great Yarmouth Borough Council between December 22 and January 2.

It will be three years since GD Creatives has held a pantomime in the town.

Aladdin will star villain Dave Higgins, comedy fall guy Jimmy Catchpole and leading lady Clare Durrant.

They will also be be joined by comedy magician Joshua Pickering and star of the stage Emily Johnson.

You may also want to watch:

Producer Gavin Dean said: "The cast and crew are so excited to get back in front of the families that we entertained for five years.

"The audience we had became part of our pantomime family and a huge part of our Christmas. This project is very personal to all of us.”

Tickets will be available from October 1 at www.greatyarmouthpanto.com

The show is part of a Christmas in the parks initiative by the borough council.