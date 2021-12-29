Watch the stage being set for Great Yarmouth panto fun

Aladdin will be performed at Great Yarmouth Town Hall until January 2. - Credit: Gavin Dean

A time-lapse video reveals the hard work and effort that goes into bringing pantomime magic to life in Great Yarmouth.

Crew behind the production of Aladdin at Great Yarmouth Town Hall installed staging and light rigging in under two days.

Producer Gavin Dean has enlisted Breeze Events to build a 10-metre stage and set up lighting and a sound system for the family fun show.

Breeze Events technical manager Andy Cracknell said: "It’s all about the planning though, and of course, staying calm when the pressure is on.

"Due to its unique set up nearly all of the scenery will be bespoke and it will only be seen here this year.

"This is the first time any of us have been to this at this particular venue, so we have all the plans on paper, but you have to be ready for anything and everything when working to such a tight schedule.”

Crew took two days to set up the stage and lighting for Aladdin at Great Yarmouth Town Hall. - Credit: James Bass

Aladdin runs until January 2.

You can book your tickets at www.greatyarmouthpanto.com or call 01493 846151 weekdays between 10am and 3pm.