Seaside venue launches 'ocean terrace' and line-up of live acts

The Ocean Room nightclub in Gorleston, now run in partnership between Kelly Evans and her cousin Ben Jay. Photo: Howard Marshall - Credit: Archant

One of Norfolk's best-loved indoor venues is priming the pumps for a programme of live entertainment as lockdown eases.

Following Monday's rule change which meant people could socialise within four walls Gorleston's Ocean Room is ready to embrace music and entertainment fans once more.

Although running at half capacity, some 350 people can still be safely seated at the seaside venue which now boasts its own ocean terrace overlooking the famous sands.

Managing director Kelly Evans said although dancing was still off limits, and there was a chance the restrictions would be staying longer than had been hoped there, was still plenty to enjoy - not least the new decking with glass balustrade opening this weekend.

On the 28th of May the Ocean Room is home to the eagerly anticipated Wonder Cabaret. - Credit: Kelly Evans

The first weekend of shows will see tribute acts to The Jersey Boys and Take That on Friday, May 21, followed by music night ‘The Room’ which showcases local bands in a ‘Later with Jools Holland’ style setting.

Also lined up is a brand new variety show, Wonder Cabaret, which will bring together variety performers from across the UK.

The first show, on Friday, May 28, will feature Britain's Got talent Golden Buzzer recipient Matt Edwards.

Madness tribute band Badness are among the first acts to appear at Gorleston's Ocean Room. They will take to the stage for the second weekend after re-opening on May 29. - Credit: Ocean Room

It will be followed by leading Madness tribute band Badness on Saturday, May 29 - a six piece outfit billed as one of the top Madness tribute and Ska/Two-tone revival bands in the country.

Mrs Evans said with more screens, VIP booths, and platters to the table, the venue was doing all it could to make people feel Covid-comfortable as well as have a fun night out.

Although primarily a night club the Ocean Room had had to adapt and widen its offer to maintain its place in the heart of the town.

"Normally with people standing we can host about 1,100," she said.

"Seated we have around 700, so that is down to 350.

"But there is still going to be a lovely atmosphere and when we open the terrace this weekend it will all flow through and be really lovely.

"We just want to get across that we are open and we are socially distanced."

Tickets for Badness are from £10 each via the Ocean Room.








