News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Holiday park to host ska and reggae weekend

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 5:21 PM September 7, 2022
Belle Aire Holiday Park  is hosting a ska and reggae weekend

Belle Aire Holiday Park is hosting a ska and reggae weekend - Credit: Belle Aire Holiday Park

Ska and reggae music fans are in for a treat at a Norfolk holiday park this weekend.

Belle Aire Holiday Park in Hemsby is hosting a free to enter ska and reggae event on Saturday and Sunday with three top acts performing.

Rich Ska-Reggae-Soul will be kicking off the weekend and will be supporting the Double Barrel Reggae and Ska Band, a five-piece band covering a wide range of reggae songs and which has played at Skamouth at nearby Great Yarmouth.

On Sunday the FYA Reggae Band will be playing its own brand of reggae and covers of popular songs.

Saturday starts at 8pm and Sunday starts at 8.30pm. Entrance is free to both days.

Belle Aire Holiday Park is on Beach Road, Hemsby.

For more information on the park, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, visit its website by logging onto hemsbybelleaire.co.uk

Hemsby News

Don't Miss

Kingfisher Holiday Park, Burgh Castle.The Kingfisher Bar.Picture: James Bass

Bar and restaurant in holiday park reopens to public after three years

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Empire is a live music venue with a street food offering in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth venue named England's favourite historic food spot

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jordan Russell

Chef jailed for pub attack that left victim with bleeds on the brain

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Breydon Bridge, Great Yarmouth Byline: Sonya Duncan

Drivers warned of disruption as bridge closure begins

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon