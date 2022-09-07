Holiday park to host ska and reggae weekend

Ska and reggae music fans are in for a treat at a Norfolk holiday park this weekend.

Belle Aire Holiday Park in Hemsby is hosting a free to enter ska and reggae event on Saturday and Sunday with three top acts performing.

Rich Ska-Reggae-Soul will be kicking off the weekend and will be supporting the Double Barrel Reggae and Ska Band, a five-piece band covering a wide range of reggae songs and which has played at Skamouth at nearby Great Yarmouth.

On Sunday the FYA Reggae Band will be playing its own brand of reggae and covers of popular songs.

Saturday starts at 8pm and Sunday starts at 8.30pm. Entrance is free to both days.

Belle Aire Holiday Park is on Beach Road, Hemsby.

For more information on the park, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, visit its website by logging onto hemsbybelleaire.co.uk