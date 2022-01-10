Village's fun day is back at new location

An east Norfolk village's fun day is back for the summer in a new location and with a new name.

Formerly known as Belton Fun Day, the rebranded family event will be held on Saturday, August 6, under the banner of Family Funday and Classic Car Show.

It will be staged between 11am and 5pm at the Julie's Carboot Sale site on Market Road in Burgh Castle.

The fun day is the eighth to be held and will have stalls, family fun games and classic cars and motorbikes on show.

Children enjoy a Punch and Judy show at a previous Belton Fun Day. - Credit: Belton Fun Day

Organisers have been given funding for the day from Visit Great Yarmouth as part of a £420,000 bid to support events and attract more people to the borough.

The Family Funday and Classic Car Show is free to enter with car parking costing £3.

Previous events had been held off New Road, but Belton with Browston Parish Council, which leases the site, voted against hosting the annual jamboree last year.

Vikings and Imperial Stormtroopers join forces at a previous Belton Fun Day. - Credit: Belton Fun Day



