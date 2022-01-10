News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Village's fun day is back at new location

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:56 PM January 10, 2022
Belton Village Fun day

A dinosaur helped make a previous Belton Fun Day a roaring success - Credit: Archant

An east Norfolk village's fun day is back for the summer in a new location and with a new name.

Formerly known as Belton Fun Day, the rebranded family event will be held on Saturday, August 6, under the banner of Family Funday and Classic Car Show.

It will be staged between 11am and 5pm at the Julie's Carboot Sale site on Market Road in Burgh Castle.

The fun day is the eighth to be held and will have stalls, family fun games and classic cars and motorbikes on show.

Children enjoy a Punch and Judy show at a previous Belton Fun Day.

Children enjoy a Punch and Judy show at a previous Belton Fun Day. - Credit: Belton Fun Day

Organisers have been given funding for the day from Visit Great Yarmouth as part of a £420,000 bid to support events and attract more people to the borough.

The Family Funday and Classic Car Show is free to enter with car parking costing £3.

Previous events had been held off New Road, but  Belton with Browston Parish Council, which leases the site, voted against hosting the annual jamboree last year.

Vikings and Imperial Stormtroopers join forces at a previous Belton Fun Day.

Vikings and Imperial Stormtroopers join forces at a previous Belton Fun Day. - Credit: Belton Fun Day


Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A giant eagle owl has stunned villagers in Ormesby St Margaret, Norfolk

Escaped giant eagle owl spotted at large in Norfolk village

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
CCTV of a boy throwing a brick

Video

WATCH: Hooded boy kicks in shop door to steal Haribo

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
6 images of events due to take place in Great Yarmouth.

The big plans and events for Great Yarmouth in 2022

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Gable End Hotel, North Drive, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Seafront hotel in Great Yarmouth on the market for £550k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon