News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Drag star Bimini Bon Boulash to headline pride event in town

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:21 AM August 20, 2022
Drag queen Bimini performs in The glory's live stream.

Bimini Bon Boulash is headlining Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride - Credit: Wow Presents

A Great Yarmouth drag queen who shot to national fame on television will be returning to their home town to headline a pride festival.

Bimini Bon Boulash will be headlining Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride on Saturday, September 3.

The event includes a pride march with an entertainment zone open on Stonecutters Way with stalls, performers on stage and bar and food outlets from 12pm to late. 

Bimini, who is non-binary, starred on RuPaul's Drag Race UK and in the BBC documentary We are England.

Bimini Bon Boulash featured in an episode of 'This is England' on Monday (April 4) evening.

Bimini Bon Boulash featured in an episode of 'We are England' - Credit: James Burton

They grew up in Great Yarmouth. Bimini is the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts.

Other acts in the Great Yarmouth entertainment zone include Mrs C, Princey Jay, MSK, Bigg Taystee, Will Power, Pfizer Manelli, Maximo, Tori Mckew, Macie Nayah and Miss Tish Ewe.

Tickets are now available for the entertainment zone, with organisers saying the £2.50 admission fee has been made possible thanks to sponsors.

To book tickets search for Great Yarmouth & Waveney Pride on Facebook.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Council issues parking tickets at Scratby beach parking Rottenstone Lane

Warning after beach-goers hit with parking fines

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The SS White Swan is located close to the shore in Gorleston

Incredible photos of SS White Swan shipwreck revealed after low tide

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Travellers on Great Yarmouth Jetty carpark

Travellers moved on from Great Yarmouth seafront

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Emergency vehicles have rushed to Great Yarmouth's New Beach hotel.

Updated

Seafront hotel evacuated as fire crews rush to the scene

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon