Drag star Bimini Bon Boulash to headline pride event in town

A Great Yarmouth drag queen who shot to national fame on television will be returning to their home town to headline a pride festival.

Bimini Bon Boulash will be headlining Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride on Saturday, September 3.

The event includes a pride march with an entertainment zone open on Stonecutters Way with stalls, performers on stage and bar and food outlets from 12pm to late.

Bimini, who is non-binary, starred on RuPaul's Drag Race UK and in the BBC documentary We are England.

Bimini Bon Boulash featured in an episode of 'We are England' - Credit: James Burton

They grew up in Great Yarmouth. Bimini is the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts.

Other acts in the Great Yarmouth entertainment zone include Mrs C, Princey Jay, MSK, Bigg Taystee, Will Power, Pfizer Manelli, Maximo, Tori Mckew, Macie Nayah and Miss Tish Ewe.

Tickets are now available for the entertainment zone, with organisers saying the £2.50 admission fee has been made possible thanks to sponsors.

To book tickets search for Great Yarmouth & Waveney Pride on Facebook.