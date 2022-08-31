'We will take you back to 1995': Ocean Room set for special music night

A seminal gig in Gorleston will be celebrated on Saturday, September 10 when the sounds of chart-toppers Blur return to the Ocean Room.

Back in 1995 the Britpop band played the seaside venue, with people queuing for up to 12 hours to get a ticket.

Now 90s night Common People Norwich is heading to the town for a special celebration featuring the Blur tribute act: Blur2, plus classic 1990s DJ sets from Absolute Radio DJ Andy Bush and the Common People DJs.

Ahead of the event, Blur2's Damon (aka Tris) and Andy Bush took a few questions each.

BLUR 2's Tris

What’s it like being in a tribute band? Best and worst thing?

It's certainly exciting being in a tribute band. The best thing is getting to experience fans of the band really getting behind you and having the best time. Most people have the best time celebrating the music of a band you love, with you. The worst is probably the very long days, its not all as glamorous as the time you are on stage. Before we set foot on stage we can have up to eight hours travel sometimes and multiple hours of set up. It's hard work and sometimes boring, but when it comes to show time its always worth it.

Tell us what 90s fans can expect on the night. Why are you the best Blur tribute band out there?

The 90s fans can expect the best replication of Blur aside from the real thing, full of high energy and enthusiasm. We will be taking them back to 1995. We are the best Blur tribute purely and simply because the Blur fans say we are, it's as simple as that really. We work very hard on our shows because we are Blur fans ourselves and we love what we do. We will let the people of Norfolk decide, they certainly will not be disappointed.





What did you get up to in the 90s?

In the 90s we were all listening to Britpop in fairness, all in secondary school living the best era of music for real. Picking a side in the great Blur V Oasis war. No surprises for which side we were on.

What makes the 90s such a great era for music?

The 90s was great because you had the last era of proper music, written and performed by musicians free to create, away from popular commercialism. You had bands like Blur, Oasis and Pulp that define not just a decade or a musical genre but an entire era where people relate to songs as much now as they did back in the 90s. You had songs with lyrics that were relatable and a bit rebellious as well. And of course the tunes were absolute bangers, they get played today and people still go nuts. You play Parklife, Don't Look Back In Anger, Common People etc and grown adults go crazy. I imagine 30 years from now, no one will be going bonkers for today's artists. They just do not create anthems anymore.

Blur or Oasis and why?

Blur or Oasis, well you know which side we were on, but truth is Oasis or Blur would not be the big names they are today without each other. They both have loyal fan bases and both were great bands churning out great music, it's those fans we do this for. If we had to say why we think Blur are better, as I know your going to press me, Blur didn't sell out to a commercial recipe and they created what they wanted and did it their way. Oasis songs all followed a commercial recipe that was proven to work, that doesn't take away from their success or that they wrote great songs, we just admire the more experimental nature that Blur followed as that is what music is about... expression. But without the Britpop war, would Oasis or Blur be as big as they became? Maybe not.

ANDY BUSH

Looking forward to coming to Gorleston?

Mad for Gorleston I'm bringing my swimming costume.

What did you get up to in the 90s?

I went to 3 amazing Reading Festivals (seeing Dinosaur Jnr. RATM, Blue and Porno for Pyros amongst others, loads of gigs in my native Devon and studied in Boston for a year for Uni.

What makes the 90s such a great era for music?

It was the golden age for British music, a feeding frenzy of labels, bands and scenes. We used to read Melody Maker album reviews then go to Our Price to buy albums we'd never previously heard. I miss the jeopardy.

What can 90s music fans expect from your set?

They can expect Britpop to dance to, simple as that.

Strangest request ever had from a listener?

I've never had a strange request but have had a listener buy me tracksuits to wear which is weird.

Blur or Oasis and why?

Blur up until and including Modern Life then Oasis all the way after