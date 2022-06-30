Snap up your Bongo's Bingo tickets while you still can

Tickets are selling fast for a night of fun and whacky bingo games at Gorleston's Ocean Room.

The seafront venue is hosting a Bongo's Bingo night on Saturday, July 16 with organisers warning people need to snap up tickets before they are sold out.

Bongo’s Bingo is described as “an insane mix of a live show, a rave and heads-down game of bingo, with dance-offs, rave intervals, plenty of heckling, audience participation, and countless hands-in-the-air anthems each night.”

Prizes range from novelty celebrity cut-outs and cuddly unicorns to Henry hoovers and cash prizes of up to £1,000.

Jonny Bongo and Joshua Burke will be hosting the show, which has proved a monthly hit at the Ocean Room over the last four and half years.

Ocean Room managing director, Kelly Evans, said “Even four and a half years on every time the show starts I get goose bumps like it’s the first show all over again."

There are only a handful of tickets left for the show which you can purchase at www.bongosbingo.co.uk



