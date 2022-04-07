News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Ibiza legend performing in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 2:03 PM April 7, 2022
DJ Brandon Block

Brandon Block will be behind the decks at The Jube on Saturday night. - Credit: Supplied

An Ibiza clubland legend will be making his way to a Great Yarmouth nightclub on the weekend.

Pioneering dance DJ Brandon Block - who was a mainstay in Ibiza during its 90s golden years - will be behind the decks at The Jube on Saturday, April 9.

Brandon, known for his stint at the iconic Space Terrace - usually with the support of fellow pioneer Alex P - is also known for his appearance on Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and causing a stir at the 2000 Brit Awards.

Blocko will be supported by Paul Clarke and Richie in the main room and DJs Chris Brown, Shaun Owen and Mick Buttress will create the soundtrack to fill the floor of the heavy soul room.

Tickets are available now from The Jube and What is Hip? on Gorleston High Street.

The event takes place from 8pm until 2am.

For more information, please visit The Jube's website.

The flyer for the Brandon Block event - tickets £15.

On Saturday, April 9 from 8pm until 2am, Brandon Block will be behind the decks at The Jube in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Supplied

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Efforts to save stranded Minke whale calf Gorleston

Bid to save stranded Minke whale calf at Gorleston

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth in the middle of the summer holidays.Pleasure Beach roller coaster.August 2015.

Norfolk Live News

Pleasure Beach reveals why it is charging for park entry

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Four fire crews tackle overnight blaze at holiday park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
How a new sign for Super Yarmouth could look if the RUSE appeal  on April 1 works

Call to rename town Super Yarmouth ahead of tourist season

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon