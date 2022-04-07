Ibiza legend performing in Great Yarmouth

Brandon Block will be behind the decks at The Jube on Saturday night. - Credit: Supplied

An Ibiza clubland legend will be making his way to a Great Yarmouth nightclub on the weekend.

Pioneering dance DJ Brandon Block - who was a mainstay in Ibiza during its 90s golden years - will be behind the decks at The Jube on Saturday, April 9.

Brandon, known for his stint at the iconic Space Terrace - usually with the support of fellow pioneer Alex P - is also known for his appearance on Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and causing a stir at the 2000 Brit Awards.

Blocko will be supported by Paul Clarke and Richie in the main room and DJs Chris Brown, Shaun Owen and Mick Buttress will create the soundtrack to fill the floor of the heavy soul room.

Tickets are available now from The Jube and What is Hip? on Gorleston High Street.

The event takes place from 8pm until 2am.

For more information, please visit The Jube's website.