Can you help turn Caister into a winter wonderland?

Father Christmas will be coming to Caister on December 3 - Credit: Bath Preservation Trust

As the region basks in the baking sun thoughts of Christmas seem far off.

But in one coastal village preparations are in full swing to turn its playing field into a winter wonderland.

Caister Wonderland will be held on the village's playing field on December 3.

It will feature a visit by Santa Claus and his reindeer, market stalls, rides and mounds of snow.

As part of their preparations, the Caister Playing Field Management Committee are appealing for people to donate Christmas trees and decorations to make sure families get in the full festive spirit.

Anyone who wants to donate a tree or decoration can email caisterwonderland@outlook.com or pop into The Rabbit Hutch community cafe on Allendale Road.

More information about the event will become available on Facebook at @caisterwonderland.

Caister Playing Field Management Committee is made up of volunteers from user groups of the field and pavilion, and members of the community.