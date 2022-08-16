News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Can you help turn Caister into a winter wonderland?

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:16 AM August 16, 2022
Portrait of Father Christmas Reading letters from children in his grotto

Father Christmas will be coming to Caister on December 3 - Credit: Bath Preservation Trust

As the region basks in the baking sun thoughts of Christmas seem far off.

But in one coastal village preparations are in full swing to turn its playing field into a winter wonderland.

Caister Wonderland will be held on the village's playing field on December 3.

It will feature a visit by Santa Claus and his reindeer, market stalls, rides and mounds of snow.

As part of their preparations, the Caister Playing Field Management Committee are appealing for people to donate Christmas trees and decorations to make sure families get in the full festive spirit.

Anyone who wants to donate a tree or decoration can email caisterwonderland@outlook.com or pop into The Rabbit Hutch community cafe on Allendale Road.

More information about the event will become available on Facebook at @caisterwonderland.

Caister Playing Field Management Committee is made up of volunteers from user groups of the field and pavilion, and members of the community.

Caister-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

Travellers on Great Yarmouth Jetty carpark

Travellers moved on from Great Yarmouth seafront

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Beach Road in Hemsby during the midweek Easter holidays. April 2016 Picture: James Bass

Two day beach party coming to Hemsby

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks burst into life at the end of the festival

Great Yarmouth seafront fireworks display cancelled

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Police have seized three vehicles in Yarmouth, including a Range Rover towing a van.

Norfolk Live News

Police seize three vehicles including Range Rover in Great Yarmouth

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon