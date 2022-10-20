Yucky Yarns - a guided ghost walk for children in Great Yarmouth

Children are being invited to Yucky Yarns - a ghoulish guided tour in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: GYBC

A child-friendly ghost walk will take place in Great Yarmouth in time for Halloween.

Following successful trials, Yucky Yarns - a ghoulish guided tour for children - will be held on Wednesday, October 26, from 2pm.

The walk, which starts from the gates to Great Yarmouth Minster, will cover areas of the town dripping with historical mystery.

No guided ghost walk would be complete without a visit to a cemetery. - Credit: GYBC

Ruth Cockrill, marketing and events officer for Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said the walks are designed to be a fun way for children to find out more about the town's past.

"We’re really looking forward to engaging with more children to encourage knowledge of Great Yarmouth’s rich heritage," she said.

During the trial run of the event, the story of the Egyptian Mummy Princess proved especially popular with kids, Ms Cockrill said.

Children stopped outside St Nicholas Priory Primary as part of the Yucky Yarns trial run. - Credit: GYBC

Booking is essential, and guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the tour.

Tickets are £3 and can be ordered by emailing marketing@great-yarmouth.gov.uk

Children receive a free activity booklet. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit www.visitgreatyarmouth.co.uk/whats-on/yucky-yarns-p1819611