Abba and Beyoncé bottomless brunches coming to Norfolk venue

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:57 PM September 27, 2021   
Abba bottomless brunch is coming to the Ocean Room in Gorleston this November. 

Get together all your single ladies or super troopers as Abba and Beyoncé bottomless brunches are set to come to the Norfolk coast. 

Beyoncé drag brunch will take place on Saturday, November 6 while the Abba-themed event is on Saturday, November 13. Both will be at the Ocean Room in Gorleston. 

Beyoncé drag brunch is coming to Ocean Room in Gorleston. 

They have both been organised by touring company The Brunch Club — with the doors opening at 11.30am, entertainment from 12pm to 3pm and bottomless drinks from 12pm to 1pm. 

Groups can book tables seating from two to eight people, starting at £32.50pp. The drinks on offer are prosecco, lager, a sex on the beach cocktail and a range of soft drinks.

At the Abba bottomless brunch, a DJ will play the group's hits alongside 70s and 80s classics. 

The brunch menu includes a grilled halloumi and spinach bagel, and smashed avocado on toast.

The Beyoncé drag brunch will feature three hours of the global superstar's hits, performed by Aaron Carty's Beyoncé Experience.

Aaron Carty's 'Beyoncé Experience' is coming to Gorleston. 

At the Abba event, a DJ will play the Swedish pop group's songs alongside disco classics from the 70s and 80s.

There will also be a Spice Girls brunch on December 4 and a Disney-inspired brunch on September 18, both at Ocean Room. 

Fancy dress is encouraged for all events, and you can buy tickets at thebrunchclub.co.uk/collections/norwich

Food and Drink
Gorleston News

