Abba and Dirty Dancing themed parties coming to Norfolk

Have the time of your life as Abba and Dirty Dancing themed events are coming to a Norfolk venue.

The Ocean Room in Gorleston is hosting a Dirty Dancing night on Saturday, May 28, and the Abba one is on Saturday, July 9, with doors opening at 7pm for both.

The Joe Ringer Band will get the party started at the events, which will feature a show and themed disco.

Kelly Evans, one of the owners, said: "Both nights will be lots of fun and will be a night of stage-based entertainment, along with the band playing the best tunes from the themes plus a themed disco.

"We wanted to do the Dirty Dancing one first as The Real Dirty Dancing programme, which was recently on TV, was filmed nearby at Fritton Lake.

"Bar meals are available on the night too and the tables are available in three price bands."

Buy tickets at fatsoma.com/p/ocean-room-gorleston