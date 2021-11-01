Oh yes he is! Aladdin coming to Great Yarmouth

Preparations are gearing up for the staging of a pantomime favourite at Great Yarmouth Town Hall.

Aladdin will be performed at the home of Great Yarmouth Borough Council from December 23 to January 2 by production company GD Creatives.

Producer Gavin Dean has enlisted Breeze Events to build a 10-metre stage and set up lighting and a sound system for the family fun show.

Technical manager Andy Cracknell, from Breeze Events, said: “We have two days to get the equipment in, get the stage and truss built and get the scenery up.

"Also the lights and sound will need to be programmed before the cast arrive for rehearsals. It’s all about the planning though, and of course, staying calm when the pressure is on.

"Due to its unique set up nearly all of the scenery will be bespoke and it will only be seen here this year.

"This is the first time any of us have been to this at this particular venue, so we have all the plans on paper, but you have to be ready for anything and everything when working to such a tight schedule.”

Co-writer and panto villain Dave Higgins has been writing with Mr Dean for nearly 10 years and says they know exactly what audiences are looking for.

Mr Higgins said: “Gavin’s main rule is it’s got to be funny. And he doesn’t mean just for the kids but for the adults as well.

"Many people don’t realise but grown ups can actually make up the majority of the audience. So it’s a balancing act of gags for the children, the parents and the grandparents.

"Every age group has to be catered for.

"One of the best bits of the process is the first read through with them, those first giggles and fits of laughter as we are trying to get the show read and timed for editing is great.

"That’s when we know we have nailed it.”

Aladdin runs from December 23 to January 2.

You can book your tickets at www.greatyarmouthpanto.com or call 01493 846151 weekdays between 10am and 3pm.