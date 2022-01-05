Bimini Bon Boulash to perform in Great Yarmouth for BBC One documentary

Bimini Bon Boulash is set to perform in their hometown of Great Yarmouth. - Credit: PA

Drag royalty Bimini Bon Boulash is set to perform in their hometown of Great Yarmouth as part of a new BBC One documentary.

The star who found fame after coming runner-up in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2021 will be performing at The Empire on January 14.

It is part of an episode being shot for a TV documentary series which will be looking into the 28-year-old's life.

Bimini, the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts, was born in Great Yarmouth and went to Lynn Grove Academy, but it wasn't until they moved to London at 18 to study journalism that they first discovered drag.

They will be one of nine Norfolk-born drag acts at the venue as part of the Cat's Meow show which is run by performing arts company On The Huh.

Co-host and founder of On The Huh, Dan Smith, said they are “extremely excited” for the upcoming show with Bimini.

The 26-year-old said: “It is really exciting. Norfolk has amazing roster of drag talent so it is really nice to supplement that with Bimini and being that they are from Yarmouth and we are still fostering local talent; it just feels like a natural fit.

“As far as we are aware Bimini will be performing their new single. That will be really exciting. It will be a really special evening.”

The show will include performances from Anna Action, Bishy Barnabee, Will Power, Knuckle Sandwich, Mrs C, Miss Special K, Misty Van Cartier and Kenya Knott.

Since launching last year, On The Huh has put on regular shows in Norwich at the Last Pub Standing and the Maddermarket Theatre.

And in October it started at The Empire on Great Yarmouth’s seafront.

Brandon Chaskin, co-founder and host, added: “There is a fabulous drag scene in Norfolk.

“I think we are just excited to have a party. I think it is what everybody needs in the new year and what a way to come back.”

Anyone who attends the show could be filmed and included within the BBC One programme.

You can book tickets for the show here.