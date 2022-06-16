'Biggest carnival ever' to have over 100 stalls, cars and petting farm
- Credit: Archant
A seaside village's summertime carnival is back and bigger than ever.
Caister Carnival, taking place on the playing field, is back next weekend after two years away.
There will be over 100 unique stalls, a classic car show, a petting farm, a dog show, a fun fair, performances, crafts, street food vendors and more.
The event's theme is Kings and Queens in honour of the Platinum Jubilee. There will be prizes to win for the best-dressed kings and queens aged under five and ten.
Food available includes gourmet mac and cheese, woodfired pizza, fresh noodles, fish and chips and more.
Vice-chairman of Caister parish council Kevin Wood said: "It's absolutely our biggest carnival ever. We've even had to turn vendors away because we're so full.
"It will hopefully be a really good day, there's loads of different stuff on.
"It's a community event, done for and by the community. We're raising money to buy a zipline for local children."
Caister Carnival will take place on Sunday, June 26, from 10am with the last performance on at 4pm.