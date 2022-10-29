'Treat' £2 entry to model village as end-of-season thank you

Dean Gray and Sophi Parkes are bringing down the curtain on their first season in charge at Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Visitors to a seafront model village can enjoy the pint-sized attraction for an equally small fee of just £2 per person tomorrow.

As a thank you for all the support they have received during their first season at the helm the new owners of Merrivale Model Village on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile, Sophi Parkes and Dean Gray, are offering discounted entry on October 30.

Merrivale Model Village is a community looking forward to big plans thanks to new owners Dean Gray and Sophi Parkes - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Included in the price is a sweet treat for children and free pumpkin carving while stocks last.

Ms Parkes said it was a "fitting season finale" after a busy summer.

Since taking charge the couple had made numerous changes and improvements, refurbishing old models and bringing in new ones, which visitors appreciated, she said.

The Merrivale model Banksy had its own protective case and security guard. It has since been sold and replaced by a faithful replica. - Credit: Liz Coates

Meanwhile more changes were in the pipeline for the scaled-down community which is looking forward to opening a new zoo thanks to a relationship forged with Arts University Bournemouth during the Banksy era.

The elusive artist chose the attraction as the home of one of his models which was later sold by the previous owners and a replica installed.

The attraction is open from 10am to 5pm tomorrow (Sunday, October 30) last entry 4pm.