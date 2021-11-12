9 events to get you in the Christmas spirit in and around Great Yarmouth
There is plenty going on in and around Great Yarmouth this year to get you in the festive spirit.
Here are just a few options to prepare for Santa's visit.
1. Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre
Where: Great Yarmouth Minster, Church Plain, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1NE
When: 10am-8pm on Friday, November 26, 9am-5pm on Saturday, November 27, 10am-4pm on Sunday, November 28
Price: Free entry
The annual three-day Christmas Fayre is returning to the historic Great Yarmouth Minister of St Nicholas this year, with a selection of craft, food, and specialist gift stalls for guests to peruse.
Open for one weekend only, the fayre is a great place to soak up the festive atmosphere and do some Christmas shopping.
2. Lights Switch On
Where: Market Place, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1LX
When: 5:30pm, November 26
Price: Free
Father Christmas will be among the guests in attendance at the town's lights switch-on event, where festivities including live entertainment will begin at 5:30pm.
The lights will be turned on at 7pm followed by a rooftop firework show.
The Christmas Fayre is also staying open late for shoppers to visit.
3. Aladdin
Where: Great Yarmouth Town Hall, Hall Plain, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF
When: December 23-January 2 2022
Cost: Adults £13.50, children: £11.50, family tickets (two adults, two children): £48, under-threes who do not require a seat are free, greatyarmouthpanto.com
Widow Twankey will be setting up her laundry in very smart surroundings this year as panto Aladdin takes up residence at the Town Hall.
This will be the first show to be staged in the Town Hall’s newly refurbished Assembly Room and audiences can expect music, magic and comedy.
4. Hippodrome Christmas Spectacular
Where: The Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, NR30 2EU
When: 11th December to the 9th January, afternoon shows start at 1.30pm or 2pm and evening shows start at 5pm, 6pm, or 8pm
Price: Adult tickets are between £22-£27, concessions between £19-£24, and children (up to 14 years) are between £13-£17. Tickets can be booked on its website.
The Hippodrome's final production of the year is returning again in what is described as combining the festive spirit of Christmas and the breathtaking magic of the circus.
Providing an alternative to the traditional panto, the show will star Jack Jay, Ben Langley and an international circus cast.
5. Christmas Party Nights
Where: Ocean Rooms, Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea, NR31 6PP
When: 7:30pm-1am on December 3, 4, 11, 16, 18, a family night event runs from 4-8pm on December 19
Price: £28.50 per person, £5 per person for the family night. Tickets are available on the website.
The Ocean Rooms is hosting festive nights at its Gorleston venue, with options for both families and people looking for a night out.
The family event will offer games, a disco, and competitions while the party nights will have live music by the Joe Ringer band and resident DJ Paul Allen.
6. Living Snow Globe
Where: Market Place, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1LX
When: 5pm, Friday, November 26
Price: Free
Find this snow globe in the Market Place to see the mystical Snow Queen inside her own little winter wonderland.
While you can't shake this snow globe, you can press the big red button to fill the world with snow.
7. Jack and the Beanstalk
Where: St George's Theatre, King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2PG
When: December 11-19/December 21-31
Cost: Standard: £10, under-16s: £6, stgeorgestheatre.com
The story follows Jack's journey from being trapped in the house with his mum, who tries to be trendy, to rediscovering the outside world, adventure and romance.
There will be all the usual panto magic, music and comedy, but with a topical message to show people they can get out again and enjoy themselves.
8. Christmas in the Parks, Gorleston and Great Yarmouth
Where: Priory Gardens, Priory Street, Gorleston, NR31 6NG/St George's Park, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2JR
When: November 26 to 28 (Gorleston), November 26 to 28 and December 3 to 5 (Great Yarmouth), 10am-4pm
Price: Free
Two Christmas markets are arriving in the Great Yarmouth area this festive season.
Forming part of the Christmas in the Park event, shoppers will be treated a variety of stalls, delicious treats and festive entertainment available at both locations.
9. Santa's Grotto
Where: Cherry Lane Southview, Beccles Road, Fritton, NR31 9EU
When: Slots are available November 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28 and December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24
Price: £6.99 per child, adults do not need a ticket. Tickets need to be booked on their website.
Cherry Lane garden centre is hosting its very own Santa's Grotto, promising a magical experience for the whole family to enjoy where you can meet the big man himself.
The centre's elves will guide you through a Christmas world where children will receive a special gift from Father Christmas.
The garden centre is even hosting a grotto especially for dogs.