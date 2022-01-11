Horror circus show loved by Simon Cowell to visit Great Yarmouth
- Credit: Circus of Horrors
Families are being invited to an evening of witchcraft, dark magic and bizarre circus acts as Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists, the Circus of Horrors, are set to return to Great Yarmouth.
For the first time in over two years the Circus of Horrors is back at the Hippodrome with its new touring show, The Witch.
With “dare-devil” circus acts, an original Rock score and a story surrounding the legendary witch trials, the shows will take place from Thursday, February 17 to Saturday, February 19, starting at 8pm.
TV star Amanda Holden described it as being “like the Rocky Horror show on acid” and it even got a thumbs up from Simon Cowell.
This year the show also has a special children’s version The Adams Family which will show each day at 5pm.
To book tickets call 01493 738877 or visit the Hippodrome online at www.hippodromecircus.co.uk
