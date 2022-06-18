Large display of classic cars and fun day to take place in east Norfolk

Belton Fun Day and Classic Car Show will take place on August 7 this year at Julie's Car Boot Field in Burgh Castle. - Credit: Submitted

Classic car fans are in for a treat, with a large display and family fun day to take place in east Norfolk.

Burgh Castle Family Fun Day and Classic Car Show, will be held on Saturday, August 6, at Julie's Car Boot Field in the village near Great Yarmouth, from 11am to 5pm.

Entry will be free, and the large display of classic cars and motorcycles will be accompanied by visits from dinosaurs, a display from Norwich Star Wars Club and a Punch and Judy show.

Other events at the show will include circus performances, bric-a-brac stalls and food and drink outlets.

Car parking is available on site and will cost £3.











