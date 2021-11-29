Salsa dancing and Christmas cocktails as Colombian circus comes to town
- Credit: Michael Poole
Great Yarmouth will be treated to a Christmas circus with a South American twist as Circolombia arrives in town.
The group will be performing their brand-new show Cuidado for the first time ever at the Drill House in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, December 11, where spectators will be able to try-out Salsa dancing and sip on Christmas-themed cocktails..
Circolombia was created in Bogota, Colombia, as the world’s first professional circus school for disadvantaged youth and aims to support at-risk young people in Colombia through circus training.
The group has performed in many prestigious venues and festivals including the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Glastonbury, and New York Broadway.
Joe Mackintosh, artistic director of Out There Arts, which operates the venue, said: "We're particularly excited to welcome back Circolombia to Great Yarmouth.
"They will be in residence with us for quite some time at the Drill House to rehearse and develop new shows such as Cuidado.
"Audience members can expect dance and spectacular raw, infectious energy that comes together to make really exceptional, exciting circus."
