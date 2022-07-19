First look at huge corgi-shaped maize maze ahead of summer opening

You are in for a right royal day out over the summer holidays at Hirsty's Family Fun Park as its maize maze returns bigger and better than ever.

The Summer Mega Maize reopens at the Hemsby farm on Saturday, July 23 and will be open daily from 10am to 5pm until Sunday, September 4.

The Summer Mega Maize returns to Hirsty's Family Fun Park this summer. - Credit: Hirsty's Family Fun Park

To celebrate the jubilee year it has been grown in the shape of a corgi, the Queen's favourite dog breed, which is wearing a crown and there is a quiz for families to complete.

Rob Hirst, who runs Hirsty's Family Fun Park with wife Becca and parents Richard and Katrina, said: "The weather is perfect and the maize has grown really well and is six-foot high.

There is fun to be had for all the family at the fun park, including two new jumping pillows. - Credit: Hirsty's Family Fun Park

"The fun park used to be mainly for older children but we now have lots for under 3s too."

As well as the maize maze, there are two new jumping pillows, a mud kitchen, barrel train, pedal tractors, go karts, a zip wire and more.

A café serves refreshments, including local ice cream, and a mile down the road is Hirst's Farm Shop and Café.

Booking online in advance is advised and costs £8.50 for adults, £12.50 for three to 16-year-olds, £7 for children aged one to two and infants under one are free.