Where to see 'mega' fleet of classic cars by the sea in Norfolk

A previous meeting of the East Coast Pirates Car Club in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

A Norfolk classic car meet will give fans the chance to see a large selection of rare and customised vehicles by the sea.

The East Coast Pirates Mid Summer Mega Meet will take place at Joyland American Family Diner in Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth on Sunday, June 19.

Cars will be on display from 10am to 6pm, with live bands playing throughout the day and there will also be a barbecue.

Entry to view the vehicles is free, however there is a £5 charge for those looking to display their car.

Previous events have seen cars such as the Chevrolet Camaro, Corvette and Pontiac Firebird.

The group will meet again at the same spot on Sunday, September 4 from 9am to 6pm when it will host its 16th birthday party.