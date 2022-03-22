It's back! - High school to hold Easter fayre after two-year absence

The Flegg High Ormiston Academy events team are organising their biggest Easter Fayre to date - Credit: Flegg High Ormiston Academy

A high school is gearing up to hold an annual fundraising event that has been postponed for the last two years due to the Covid crisis.

On Saturday, March 26 Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham, near Great Yarmouth, will be holding its Easter Fayre from 10am to 4pm.

The free-to-enter fayre will have a wide range of stalls selling upcycled items, woodwork, paper crafts, textiles, jewellery, fudge, beauty products, cards, lamps and other items.

Students will be manning fundraising stalls including a Flegg pig racing one, tombolas, hook a duck, a treasure hunt, lolly search, a nerf gun game, hoopla and a raffle.

There will also be the Flegg pre-loved shop with good quality clothing and bric-a-brac for sale. Refreshments will be served throughout the day including pastries, sausage rolls and a variety of cakes.

There will also be a free craft area for children to make Easter decorations.

Throughout the day there will be performances by local groups, including at 10am the Dragon Stage School, at 11.15am Iceni Dance & Fitness, at 12.15pm the Lisa White Joubert Performers and at 2pm the Isabelle Weller Dance & Musical Theatre Company.

The school are also supporting a local church initiative called Backpack of Hope for Ukraine.

There will be a prize draw with funds raised going towards purchasing backpacks and items for refugees.

Diane Spooner, organiser and PA to the school's principal, said: "The Flegg Event Team are busy preparing for their Easter Fayre which will take place on Saturday.

"The annual event last took place in 2019 so this is set to be the biggest one yet to make up for the two lost years.

"The event team are a group of students who meet regularly to plan, organise and execute fundraising and community events.

“The students love working together to come up with new ideas for games and activities.

"The event team allows students to learn new skills outside of the classroom including team work, leadership, marketing, pricing and profit and customer service.

"It’s great to see the student’s confidence flourish throughout the day at an event, I’m extremely proud of them and can’t wait for Saturday.”