Norfolk beach ranked among world's top tourist attractions

Published: 11:16 AM September 17, 2021

Gorleston Beach has been awarded a Travellers’ Choice Award after being ranked within the top 10 percent of attractions across the world. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

A Norfolk beach has been ranked among the top attractions across the world.

Tripadvisor has revealed that Gorleston Beach has been awarded a Travellers’ Choice Award, after it ranked in the top 10pc of attractions globally. The beach also scooped eighth place in the Best Beaches in the UK and Channel Islands.

The Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates attractions that “consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe” and “stand out by providing great service and experiences to guests”.

The list is drawn from the experiences of real travellers who have visited the attraction and left feedback on the site.

With travel in recent times being very different to previous years, many travellers chose staycations in the UK rather than flying abroad for their holidays, which led to a newfound appreciation of Norfolk's local attractions.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “Being awarded the Travellers Choice Award is a great honour and one that Gorleston deserves.

"We are very lucky to have such a stunning beach within our borough, which is one of many, and I’m glad tourists who have visited, perhaps for the first time, were left with a great impression.”

As a holiday destination, Gorleston is a brilliant choice if windsurfing, surfing or paddle boarding is your favoured coastal activity.

It offers green cliffs, lawns stretching the length of Marine Parade, bowling greens, tennis courts and a trim-trail on the cliff top, with views of the beach, harbour, pier, and offshore wind turbines.

Gorleston’s popularity has also grown in recent years thanks to its installation of pastel, picturesque beach huts.

Gorleston recently came under the national spotlight after a visit from famous graffiti artist Banksy who left two paintings in the town, including one of an arcade claw grabber.

However the artist's painting on a wall near Gorleston beach - showing a drunk man propelling a child into the air in a rubber dinghy - had to removed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council due to its location near to where a three-year-old was previously thrown from an inflatable trampoline.

Plans have now been put in place to restore and relocate the painting.