Norfolk beach named among world's top tourist attractions by Tripadvisor

Gorleston beach has been named among the world's top tourist attractions. - Credit: Tripadvisor

A beach in east Norfolk has been named among the top tourist destinations in the world.

Gorleston beach has won a Tripadvisor 2022 Traveller's Choice Award, placing it among the world's most loved attractions.

The awards are given to locations that rank among the top 10pc of listings on the tourism website and have received the best reviews over the past year.

Gorleston beach received more than 2,200 reviews, with 70pc of tourists giving it the top "excellent" ranking.

The beach is described on the site as "a stunning bay with a huge, wide curving, sandy beach".

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Carl Smith said: "We are spoilt with 15 miles of gorgeous coastline within the borough, and the beach at Gorleston is definitely one of the jewels in the crown.

"Living here we know how lucky we are, but it is great to have that recognised by a huge and influential website like Tripadvisor."

It is the fourth year in a row Gorleston has been highlighted by Tripadvisor.