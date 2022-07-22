Gorleston gears up for 'lively' weekend with return of clifftop festival

Preparations are underway for this year's Gorleston Clifftop Festival which will take place on July 30 and July 31 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A seaside town is gearing up for its annual clifftop festival and organisers say it is going to be an "awesome weekend".

Preparations are underway for this year's Gorleston Clifftop Festival which will take place on July 30 and July 31.

With a funfair, children's arena, and a dog show and agility display, there will be lots to keep families entertained.

There will also be live music on two stages and entertainment throughout.

This year will also see the introduction of an all-new 'wellbeing arena', as well as live demonstrations from the WAW Wrestlers and a performance from the Jormungandr Austr Saxon & Viking Re-enactment Society.

Lyndon Bevan, chair of Visit Great Yarmouth, said: “We’re really excited for the Gorleston Clifftop Festival to return.

"It’s been a key event in our calendar for over two decades and every year it just gets bigger and better.

"We’re looking forward to two days of entertainment, activities, live music, stalls, and a fantastic firework finale sponsored by Visit Great Yarmouth.

"With the amazing weather we have been having we are confident of drawing in lots of visitors to enjoy a brilliant family day out.”