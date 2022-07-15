News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Historic garden in the running to be named among UK's favourite parks

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:29 AM July 15, 2022
Updated: 12:10 PM July 15, 2022
Priory Gardens in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Priory Gardens, in Church Road, Gorleston is in the running to be named as one of the UK's favourite parks - Credit: James Bass

A tranquil green space tucked away off a town's busy high street is in the running to be named as one of UK's favourite parks. 

Priory Gardens, in Church Road, in Gorleston, has been nominated for the Fields in Trust award, which champions the nation's favourite open spaces.

This historic green space is described as "lovely" and "restful".

On the Fields in Trust website, the person who nominated the park wrote: "The council gardening team do a great job maintaining the flowerbeds.

"The big tree in the middle is my favourite. I love the Church Road end of the park too, which is like a mini-woodland under the large shady trees."

Priory Gardens was left to the town by the Hill family. The house was demolished with the exception of one small building, the gatehouse lodge, which dates from around 1800.

It was also here that an archaeology dig revealed the Gorleston Hoard, which can be seen in The Time and Tide museum. 

Voting is now open.

