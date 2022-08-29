News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Do you agree that this Norfolk beach is the 'best in Britain'?

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:43 PM August 29, 2022
Roy Blackshaw and Rosalina Loury enjoying the the sunshine on Great Yarmouth beach. Picture: Daniell

Known as the Golden Mile for its sandy beach and huge range of family attractions, Great Yarmouth is a popular seaside spot for locals and tourists alike.

For journalist Sarah Baxter at The Telegraph it is particularly special as she has just written an article headlined "an ode to the greatest beach in Britain". 

Kirsty Friday and her daughter Darcie, two, ride the ever popular Joyland Snails. Picture: DENISE BR

In her love letter to Great Yarmouth she reminisces about living nearby as a child, playing on penny slot machines and riding Joyland''s famous snails.

She likes that it hasn't changed too much since her childhood as it is still "plastic buckets, jangly arcades and Jim Davidson at the pier".

However, she nods to the millions of pounds of investment being made, including the revamp of the historic covered market. 

Jack Jay with Pirates

Jack Jay on stage with the cast of Pirates Live at Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus. - Credit: Streetview Marketing

One of her favourite places to visit is the Hippodrome Circus, which opened in 1903 and boasts a stage floor that sinks and fills with water. 

Her recommendations of places to eat are Docwra's for chips in beef dripping, Pamela's Restaurant for fine dining and The Empire for street food.

