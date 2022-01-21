How our communities are celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Denise Bradley

Communities across Great Yarmouth are gearing up for a right royal celebration to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen will this year become the first monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

To celebrate the momentous landmark Great Yarmouth Borough Council will light a beacon at Anchor Gardens on Yarmouth seafront on the evening of June 2.

It will be one of more than 1,500 beacons to be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK overseas territories.

The council is also planning further events.

In Filby several events have been planned.

A platinum jubilee dance has been arranged for Friday, June 3 in the village hall in celebration of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

This is a joint venture between Mautby and Filby churches and village community projects.

Events are being planned across the borough to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: PA

There will be a benefice service of thanks on Sunday, June 5, followed by a lunch in celebration of the jubilee. All are welcome.

In Hemsby a workshop is to be arranged to make red, white and blue rag wreaths.

A demonstration on how to make them will allow more to be made then sold on for houses to hang on their doors for the celebrations.

On Sunday, June 5, the village garage sale will take place, along with a scarecrow festival from June 2 to 5.

It is hoped a picnic on the park for everyone will be organised on the playing field on the Sunday afternoon.

A post on Caister Parish Council's Facebook page said a number of events are being planned for the long weekend of celebrations.

In the Broadland area, Acle will be joining in with the celebrations, with a big band concert on Friday June 3, a children's party on Saturday, June 4 and a street party on Sunday, June 5.

Several events will be held over the extended June bank holiday weekend at the Queen's west Norfolk estate at Sandringham, including a performance by Katherine Jenkins alongside The Military Wives Choirs at an outdoor concert on Friday, June 3.

The weekend will culminate with a pageant on the estate showcasing a decade of motoring, accompanied by live music and aerial displays.

Are you organising an event to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee? Tell us be emailing Mercury editor Anthony Carroll at anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk