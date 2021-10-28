'It's great to be here' - funfair returns to Great Yarmouth

Gallery

Published: 6:03 PM October 28, 2021 Updated: 7:01 PM October 28, 2021

Hundreds of people have enjoyed the first funfair in Great Yarmouth since 2019.

Featuring classic rides such as waltzers, a helter skelter and the dodgems, the four-day fair opened at 3pm on Thursday as large queues of families formed in St George's Park eager to try out some of the old favourites.

Previously the funfair had been held in the Market Place and did not take place last year due to Covid.

Henry Stocks, operator of the Rock City Miami ride, is the fifth generation of his family to be operating at Yarmouth's fair.

Mr Stocks, 58, said: "We've got wonderful weather and that's the main thing.

"Hopefully everything will be okay.

"We began on Great Yarmouth Market Place and now we're ending the season of our 200th year in Great Yarmouth.

"And we're very pleased to be here.

"This summer has been okay but before that it was challenging.

"The past six months have been as normal as they could possibly be.

"We just want everyone to stay safe and have a good time.

"And I think that's what everyone else wants."

Over by the dodgems, Chloe Stocks said that there was already a queue before the fair opened.

“We're really pleased with the turnout so far," said Miss Stocks, 30.

"We opened at 3pm and there was already a queue, so that's a good sign.

"As you can see, there's a lot of families about today and hopefully we're bringing some smiles back.

"After we opened in July, the season has gone well and we’ve received a lot of support from customers.

"And we're so grateful people can come."

Visiting the fair with his family, Richard Greenway said: "It's great to see it back.

"The market is a bit bigger and better for it, but I think they've done a great job with that they have.

The fair will be operating daily from 3pm onwards from Thursday to Sunday, with music being turned off at 9.45pm.

The fair will pack up on late Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning.

