'There's so much to do' - Borough tourism chiefs' half-term message

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:35 PM February 7, 2022
A family has fun on Great Yarmouth's North Beach

Great Yarmouth is the place to be!

That's the half term holiday message to families from tourism bosses in Great Yarmouth who are promising fun for all ages at its various attractions.

From seal spotting to a spooky circus spectacular and exotic animals at Sea Life Centre and Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens to scenic walks on the Broads, Visit Great Yarmouth says the borough should be a top family destination when schools break-up next week.

Asa Morrison, the new chief executive of Visit Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Asa Morrison, Visit Great Yarmouth's chief executive, said the February half term was a key date in the all-year round tourism offer.

He said: “The colder weather doesn’t need to put people off making the most of what is on offer.

"We’ve got a great mix of adult and family days out available from the Sealife Centre to the iconic Hippodrome Circus and Thrigby Wildlife Gardens.”

As part of its masterplan to lure more people to the resort and surrounding area Visit Great Yarmouth is promoting various events and attractions.

The Circus of Horrors is back at the Hippodrome with its new touring show, The Witch. 

The Hippodrome Circus is bringing back its Circus of Horrors from February 17 to 19 and this year there’s the Addams Family matinee each day geared for children between 5pm and 7pm, before the adults only show each night.

The doors are also open at The Sealife Centre, where youngsters can become rock pool explorers while discovering the underwater world, and Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens, where work is under way on a new swamp house housing its crocodiles and alligators.

A crocodile at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens - Credit: Archant

There’s a week of children’s craft activities at the Time and Tide Museum beginning on Valentine’s Day, where families can make their own love bug or card.

On Wednesday, February 16, it's time to play with the art of disguise as children are encouraged to create their own historical alter ego with a mask-making activity, while on Friday, February 18, families can enjoy the museum’s new exhibition Painting Faces: the Art of Flattery, looking at the history of make-up.

There’s a printing workshop on offer to explore self-expression and an opportunity to experience body art.

For fans of the great outdoors, families can enjoy walks around the Filby and Rollesby Broads, or wrap up for a beach walk around the beautiful coastline of Scratby, Hemsby or Winterton, where seal spotting has become more frequent as they move off Horsey beach.

a seal pup

A seal pup - Credit: Harry Van Gorkum

Lyndon Bevan, chair of Visit Great Yarmouth, said: “There’s plenty of picturesque walks, restaurants and cafés open and the chance to soak up some of our local culture with exhibitions at galleries and museums.

"Our visitors can look forward to something for all ages and interests.”

It was announced in December that Visit Great Yarmouth would invest more than £420,000 into supporting major events across the borough this year.

For more information, visit www.visitgreatyarmouth.co.uk

