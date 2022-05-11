Take a walk around town and learn its fascinating history

Heritage lovers are being invited to stretch their legs and delve into the rich past of Great Yarmouth to explore its history as a seaside resort, fishing port and market town.

Great Yarmouth’s official heritage guides are offering nine walks to explore the borough’s historic buildings and architecture and let people hear some colourful stories of local characters.

In addition to the regular nine walks, there are also a Jubilee special of the Quayside & Seaside at Gorleston-on-Sea walk, five walks as part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival, a special walk available as part of the new Mediaeval Fayre and three free walks as part of this year’s Heritage Open Day events.

There will also be an opportunity to experience a free trial of a new walk, Forgotten Inns and Taverns of Great Yarmouth, as part of Great Yarmouth Local History and Archaeological Society’s History Fair at St George’s Theatre on July 9 from 10am to 3pm.

Book at www.heritage-walks.co.uk