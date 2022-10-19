Halloween circus show to return with magical twist from BGT star

Great Yarmouth Hippodrome's Halloween Spooktacular show is set to return on Friday (October 21) - Credit: Streetview Marketing

An exhilarating show jam-packed full of tricks and thrills is gearing up to return this Halloween but with a magical twist.

Great Yarmouth Hippodrome's Halloween Spooktacular show is to make its comeback on Friday, October 21, for 10 days of performances.

Now in its ninth year, thousands of visitors have enjoyed spooky performances over the years which are full of laughs and circus stunts.

With a heavy magic theme this year, the Hippodrome recruited well-known magician Sean Alexander - The Confusionist to perform for its Halloween show.

The Halloween Spooktacular returns to the Hippodrome Circus this Halloween, pictured is Johnny Mac and Jack Jay. - Credit: Hippodrome Circus

Since appearing on Britain's Got Talent in 2008, Mr Alexander has built up a reputation for dazzling audiences with mesmerising illusions.

Owner Peter Jay said he was pleased to bring in the star this year.

"He's got some amazing tricks in store and it's the first time he's ever performed with us so it's brilliant that he will play a big part this year," he said.

"We've got a large amount of magic content mixed in with our traditional Halloween themes which has helped create a brand new story that audiences will love."

Family favourite Johnny Mac, who is now in his 13th year with The Hippodrome, said he "couldn't wait" to entertain audiences.

He said: "If you’re looking to have proper fun this Halloween then look no further.

"We’ve got a show full of spooky, silly laughs in an action-packed adventure show.”

Jack Jay, co-host and producer, also admitted this year feels "bigger than ever".

"It’s always lots of fun to challenge ourselves in creating a different atmosphere in this amazing building with huge sets and props," he said.

"This year it feels bigger than ever and audiences are really immersed in the action"

Great Yarmouth Hippodrome's Halloween Spooktacular show is set to return for a ninth year - Credit: Streetview Marketing

A cast of circus acts, dancers and aerialists set against an immersive backdrop are set to perform across 10 days of shows.

But with the countdown to Halloween on, Mr Jay urged visitors to book early as tickets are "selling fast".

He added: “We’ve been so pleased with the response from our audiences.

"Since going on sale our box office has been inundated with calls and tickets are selling fast.

"There are still lots of great seats available."

People can book via the ticket hotline on 01493 738877 or online.