Hippodrome to livestream sold out New Year's Eve show for free

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:01 AM December 31, 2021
The Hippodrome Circus will be livestreaming its final Christmas spectacular of the year for free.

Last year, the venue was forced to cancel the New Year's Eve showing of its Christmas Spectacular due to Tier 4 restrictions.

However, while this year's performance will go ahead, a free livestream will also be available to watch.

In a video on the venue's social media, ringmaster Jack Jay said: "You'll remember last year we were unable to do our New Year's Eve special, one of the biggest nights of the year at the Hippodrome.

"This year, even though the show will be happening live, we're also be going to do a very special stream of the Christmas Spectacular on New Year's Eve completely for free as a way to say thank you for all your support.

"Also, we know there are so many people who are unable to come and see us.

"So, you'll have the chance to experience our Christmas spectacular on YouTube."

Information about how to watch the stream on the circus' YouTube channel on December 31 will be announced on the Hippodrome's social media.

