Pleasure Beach to hold fireworks spectacular for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A Great Yarmouth amusement park is celebrating the jubilee with a bang.
The Pleasure Beach in South Beach Parade is putting on an evening fireworks spectacular in honour of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
The event, on Wednesday, June 1, will kick off the four-day bank holiday.
To be inside the park for the fireworks, visitors can purchase a ticket for the 6.30pm to 9.30pm slot.
The park will be open as normal during this time with access to rides, games, and food.
The display will begin about 10 minutes after the end of the evening session to allow staff to move visitors to the best vantage point for the display.
Tickets are £15 for those aged three and above.
Those two and under enter free.
