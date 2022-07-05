Pleasure Beach running locals evening with discount for NR postcodes

Pleasure Beach is offering discounted tickets for a locals evening later this month - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth is celebrating the start of the summer holidays with a discount for local people.

The theme park is having a locals evening at the end of this month for those with an NR postcode.

Tickets have been reduced from £15 to £10 per person on July 23, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, for all with proof of an NR postcode.

Visitors will be able to enjoy unlimited rides for three hours and the Pleasure Beach has said the offer is to "give back to the local community".

Tickets for the event are limited and can only be purchased from the sales kiosk at the theme park which is located in front of the Log Flume.

The Pleasure Beach, which first opened in 1909, offers a range of attractions from traditional fun fair games to white-knuckle rides.

Earlier this year the park saw the arrival of the Pendulum ride which sends riders 50ft in the air.