Ride at Pleasure Beach nominated for national award

A ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach is in the running to win a prestigious award.

The rollercoaster, also known as Scenic Railway, has been nominated for Best Wooden Coaster at the UK Theme Park Awards 2022.

But Great Yarmouth's rollercoaster has strong competition and is up against nine other rides including the likes of Alton Towers' Wicker Man and Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Big Dipper.

Built in 1932, the rollercoaster is one of only a handful of wooden rollercoasters still in operation in the UK today.

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach is also in the running for several other categories including Best Theme Park for Families, Best Seaside Park and Best Halloween Event.

Now in its third year, the UK Theme Park Awards is organised by ThemeParks-UK.com and is searching to find winners in 22 different categories.

People in the UK can vote for their favourite theme parks and a shortlist is then compiled using public nominations and help from an expert panel of judges.

In total, 36,828 nominations were received.

Elsewhere in the region, Pleasurewood Hills, in Lowestoft, was also nominated for several categories.