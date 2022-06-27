Everything you need to know ahead of Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival

The Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival returns this weekend with thousands of visitors expected to flock to the seafront to see vintage cars and much more. - Credit: Graham Fletcher

One of the "biggest family-friendly vehicle shows" in the region is ready to roar into action this weekend.

The Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival returns for its sixth year on Saturday, July 2, and will showcase a huge array of classic and modern cars, bikes, trucks and much more.

Thousands of people are expected to visit over the two days and the event promises to offer something for families and petrol heads of all ages.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the festival.

When and where is it being held?

The Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival takes place along Great Yarmouth seafront from Britannia Pier to the Pleasure Beach.

The festival will open to visitors from 10am on Saturday, July 2 and will run into the evening ending with a fireworks display at 10pm.

On Sunday, July 3, the event starts up again at 10am and finishes earlier in the day at 4pm.

While the show is taking place, Marine Parade will be closed from 7am to 11pm on Saturday and 7am to about 7pm on Sunday.

What can I expect?

Hundreds of vehicles will be on display, ranging from vintage motors to more modern wheels.

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy interactive experiences such as climbing aboard the "Big Rig" truck at Clive Shaw trucking, viewing historic fire engines and also watching dare devil drivers ride just inches from the top of the Wall of Death.

There is also a chance for children to have a go racing karts at the Jelly South car park.

On the Saturday evening, there will be a ‘Platinum Mile Parade’ featuring selected vehicles from the festival who will be led by some special guests and the National Street Rod Association.

At 10pm on Saturday, Pleasure Beach will provide an explosive display of fireworks which will complete the first day of the event, sponsored by Visit Great Yarmouth.

Street performers and live music can also be enjoyed at various points throughout the weekend.

How much does it cost?

Admission is free for pedestrians but bikers and cars planning to park within the festival site will be charged £5 per vehicle for one day, or £8.50 for the entire weekend when pre-booked.

Where can I park?

The car parks at North Drive, Euston Road and those in the town centre will remain open for the public to park at.

The car parks at Anchor Gardens, Jetty North, Jetty South, and St Nicholas, plus the closed roadway of Marine Parade, will be designated parking zones for pre-booked vehicles and Wheels exhibitors.