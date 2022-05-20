'The best yet' - Yarmouth's celebration of wheels gearing up for return

Thousands of people usually come to the Wheels Festival, held in Great Yarmouth in July. Picture: James Bass - Credit: © James Bass 2018

A popular festival for petrolheads is preparing for its biggest event yet.

Thousands of car fanatics are expected to attend the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival which takes place across two days on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, from 10am.

The free event, which is now in its sixth year but hasn't run since 2019, will offer a number of attractions including the Two Brothers Stunt Racing Team, the Ken Fox Wall of Death and the Historic Fire Museum.

The stunt team, who have each earned a Guinness World Record, will be performing amazing stunts that people have been urged not to try at home.

The Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival is now in its sixth year - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Many popular exhibitors have already committed to their return to the celebration of wheels, including the National Street Rod Association which is popular among UK enthusiasts.

The festival is organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Visit Great Yarmouth.

Lyndon Bevan, chairman of Visit Great Yarmouth, said: “After two years of cancellation, it’s wonderful to see so much on the festival programme to attract people to the Wheels Festival.

“There really is something for everyone – from spectacle to vintage to fun.

"It’s always brought thousands of visitors to our destination from all around. This year promises to be bigger and better and will be a real boost to local businesses in the area.”

The Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival takes place on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3 - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Daniel Candon, chairman of the economic development committee, added: “As the popular Wheels Festival draws closer, and more and more exhibitors and traders confirm their attendance, our aim to make this the biggest and best Wheels Festival we’ve seen so far is becoming a reality.

“Without sponsors, the free-to-attend Wheels Festival would not be possible, and they have been key to the continued growth and success of the weekend.

"We’d like to say a big thank you to this year’s sponsors who are Visit Great Yarmouth, which are the headline sponsor, Joyland, Family Amusements and Pertwee and Back.”

Motorbikes and cars are welcome on both days and are invited to book their spaces on the website www.gywheelsfestival.co.uk.