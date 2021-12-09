Hippodrome's Christmas Spectacular shows ready to 'wow' families

The final preparations are being made for this year’s Christmas Spectacular shows at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Jack Jay

The show will go on for Great Yarmouth venue the Hippodrome despite the announcement of new Covid restrictions being put into place.

On Saturday the Hippodrome's Christmas Spectacular starts.

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson announced England will be entering Plan B of its winter Covid plan.

Vaccine passports will be required for entry to venues with more than 500 people that are unseated and face coverings will be "further extended" to "most public indoor venues" including theatres and cinemas.

Hippodrome director Jack Jay said the circus - which seats 750 people - welcomed any measures that will help protect people and keep things safe.

Mr Jay said: "It feels like it's attempting to get ahead of issues which could send us backwards.

"We might be able to nip this in the bud before we get towards having to take more drastic measures.

"We have to wait for official guidelines, but from what we understand the show will still be going ahead as scheduled.

"We will ensure our mask wearing is compulsory and we will still run a multi-entrance system that allows for more staggered entry to our building.

"We need to check the rules around the Covid passport and lateral flow tests, which we're happy to enforce.

"We're relatively upbeat about it - you never like to see any type of announcement on restrictions being put in place and certainly not after last year - but we're relieved our show can still go ahead."

The Great Yarmouth circus venue's Christmas show runs from Saturday December 11 to January 9, hosted by Mr Jay and Norfolk comedy star Ben Langley.

Trapeze performers The Flying Comets, will also be making their first appearance at the iconic site.

They are currently the only flying trapeze act performing in the UK, with a rare line-up of all female flyers, Holly, India and Jessica, along with catcher Matt.

It will also be the first chance to see Daniel RosenFeldlt also known as The Starcatcher.

The show includes a whole cast of world class jugglers, acrobats, aerialists and of course the famed water spectacular and show swimmers.

Mr Jay added: “We always aim to bring something extraordinary to our shows, and especially at Christmas time.

“This particular line up is truly magical and I’m certain will leave audiences both wowed and filled with Christmas spirit.”

For more information or to book you tickets visit https://hippodromecircus.co.uk/christmas.