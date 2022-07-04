Maize maze to reopen with royal new look for 2022 and added jumping pillows

Jumping pillows will be a new addition at Hirsty's Family Fun Park this summer. - Credit: Hirsty's Family Fun Park

Your children will be jumping for joy this summer at Hirsty's Family Fun Park, which is gearing up for its summer season.

The popular attraction in Hemsby reopens on July 23 with a whole host of activities for families to enjoy until September 5.

The Summer Mega Maize returns to Hirsty's Family Fun Park this summer. - Credit: Hirsty's Family Fun Park

The main feature is the Summer Mega Maize which is crown-shaped to celebrate the jubilee, with a quiz and stickers for youngsters.

New for 2022 are two bouncing pillows, one for younger children and one for older children, and there are more trampolines.

The park also boasts a barrel train towed by a tractor, crazy croquet, zip wire, climbing frames and go karts.

Hirsty's Family Fun Park is run by couple Rob and Becca Hirst and Rob's dad Richard.

Rob and Becca Hirst at Hirst's Farm Shop and Cafe in Ormesby St Margaret - Credit: Denise Bradley

Last May a farm shop and café launched at the site, which is open all year round, and the new summer menu includes grazing boards, toasties and paninis.

On July 7, from 5.30pm, they are holding an event for £40pp with a tractor and trailer tour of the farm followed by a three-course meal.