Trampoline park getting soft play area, party rooms and floor piano

How the soft play area will look at Jump Warehouse in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: The Soft Brick Company

Your little ones will be jumping for joy as a popular trampoline park is getting a new soft play area and party rooms.

Jump Warehouse in Main Cross Road in Great Yarmouth is currently undergoing a big refurbishment, though it is still open to customers.

It launched in 2016 and director John Wilson also opened a second branch in Diss in May 2021, taking on the former Monsters soft play site.

During the first phase of the Yarmouth refurbishment, two new party rooms and another café area are being built.

Jump Warehouse in Great Yarmouth is getting a soft play area. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

On the week commencing April 25 a new soft play area will be fitted and it features a four-metre slide, ball pits, imagination play and a floor piano.

This stage is set to be completed by the first week of May.

Mr Wilson said: "We want to give children the opportunity to play as much as possible and also to make the space more inviting for parents."