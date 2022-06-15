Trampoline park launches soft play area with floor piano after £120k revamp

Leo Newson-Smith, 15-months-old, enjoying on the floor piano in the new soft play area at the Jump Warehouse, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Youngsters will be jumping for joy this summer as a Great Yarmouth trampoline park has just launched a state-of-the-art soft play area.

Jump Warehouse opened seven years ago in Main Cross Road and it boasts 40 trampolines, which includes an air bag and basketball area.

In May 2021, director John Wilson launched a second branch in Diss at the former Monsters soft play site and added trampolines.

The success of the Diss Jump Warehouse with the combination of both activities prompted him to give the original site a £120,000 revamp.

Mr Wilson said: "After seven years things were worn and needed to be changed.

"We also found that our customer-base had got a lot younger so we needed to provide something to suit that.

"You have got to move with the times and now parents can come in with children of different ages with something to do for all of them."

The soft play area is for children up to 12, with parents allowed to accompany them in quieter times, and it includes a rope bridge, slide, electronic windows lit up with bugs and fish, and a floor piano.

There are two imagination activity areas with a garage and a café to play in and a dedicated toddler area for children up to five.

The revamp also includes new party rooms and a downstairs café, which serves things such as burgers, sandwiches, and waffles.

There are refurbished toilets and new carpets at the site too.

The existing upstairs café is getting renovated over the next few months and will become a restaurant.

To make room for the new additions, dodgeball will no longer be offered.

Mr Wilson added: "We soft launched last week and so far the reaction has been very positive.

"The proof will be in the pudding, but I think the site was ready for it and Covid allowed me to reset and evaluate where the business was."

It is currently open Wednesday to Friday 12noon to 6pm, Saturday 10pm to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm.

During school holidays it is open daily from 10am to 6pm.