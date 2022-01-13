Million Dollar Men bringing rip-roaring show to Norfolk

The Million Dollar Men are coming to the Ocean Room in Gorleston. - Credit: Ocean Room

You are in for an abs-olutely fabulous evening as the Million Dollar Men are coming to Norfolk this year.

The Magic Mike tribute night is heading to the Ocean Room in Gorleston on Saturday, March 26, with the doors open from 7.30pm and the show at 8.30pm.

Million Dollar Men brings exactly what it says on the tin and features aerial work, fire breathing, breakdancing and chair dancing.

The costumes will range from cops to cowboys and audience participation is encouraged.

It will bring the fun of Vegas to the Norfolk coast all set to a soundtrack of R&B hits from the nineties and noughties.

Bar food will also be available at the event along with VIP packages, which include the best seats, a photo opportunity and a glass of prosecco.

Tickets start at £12pp at oceanroom.co.uk