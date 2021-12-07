MTV heading to Great Yarmouth for 'ultimate weekend'
- Credit: Nick Butcher/PA Wire
MTV is to take over a holiday park in Great Yarmouth for a weekend of music with some of the country's biggest DJs.
Special guests at the event at the Vauxhall Holiday Park include Becca Dudley, the lead presenter of MTV UK, and Jack Saunders, host of MTV's Rocks.
Rising stars in the music scene, Dudley and Saunders have performed at festivals and events across Europe and as hosts have interviewed some of the biggest names in music, including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Pharrell Williams.
The Ultimate MTV Weekend will offer partygoers the choice of dancing to the biggest hits, or throwing it back to the 1980s in the aerobics and roller disco sessions.
The event also promises pool parties, a silent disco, crazy golf, and a club classic brunch.
Pete Steadman, head of on park experience at Parkdean Resorts, said: "MTV is taking over Vauxhall Holiday Park for a whole weekend and it’s going to be incredible.
"With such great DJs and a huge range of music and entertainment for guests, it’s no surprise that tickets are already selling fast."
The event will take place on March 25 to 27, 2022.
Tickets are available on Parkdean Resorts website.