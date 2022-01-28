News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do >

Touring music festival launching in Great Yarmouth in 2022

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:22 AM January 28, 2022
nearly festival

Nearly Festival is launching in Great Yarmouth this summer. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

A popular tribute festival that tours around East Anglia is set to launch in Great Yarmouth this summer.

Nearly Festival is coming to Beaconsfield Park in Yarmouth over the weekend of July 16 and 17.

The family-friendly event will feature some of the UK's top tribute acts with the line-up to be confirmed.

Singing along to the band at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE B

Nearly Festival is a family-friendly tribute festival that tours East Anglia. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Previous years have celebrated the music of acts including Queen, Madness, Oasis, Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé. 

Nearly Festival first launched in 2014 and in 2022 it will be in Yarmouth, Oulton Broad, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Bishop's Stortford.

Danny Banthorpe, one of the directors, said: "Yarmouth has quite a big population and it has a community feel and is popular with holidaymakers so it should go down really well.

The Bob Marley Experience band play at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture

The Bob Marley Experience Band playing at Nearly Festival in Oulton Broad in 2019. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

"It will be a fun day out celebrating all the great music over the years."

Tickets will go on sale in mid-Februrary - like 'The NeaRly Festival' Facebook page for updates. 

Music
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connor Rodwell, a firefighter from Loddon, is offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who can help bring home his dog Buddy

'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Man's body found in sea at Great Yarmouth

Man found dead in sea off Great Yarmouth had made distress call

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Man's body found in sea at Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mark Haylett is the owner of Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. 

Builder of 15 years puts down tools and opens smokehouse restaurant

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon