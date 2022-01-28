Touring music festival launching in Great Yarmouth in 2022

Nearly Festival is launching in Great Yarmouth this summer. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

A popular tribute festival that tours around East Anglia is set to launch in Great Yarmouth this summer.

Nearly Festival is coming to Beaconsfield Park in Yarmouth over the weekend of July 16 and 17.

The family-friendly event will feature some of the UK's top tribute acts with the line-up to be confirmed.

Nearly Festival is a family-friendly tribute festival that tours East Anglia. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Previous years have celebrated the music of acts including Queen, Madness, Oasis, Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé.

Nearly Festival first launched in 2014 and in 2022 it will be in Yarmouth, Oulton Broad, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Bishop's Stortford.

Danny Banthorpe, one of the directors, said: "Yarmouth has quite a big population and it has a community feel and is popular with holidaymakers so it should go down really well.

The Bob Marley Experience Band playing at Nearly Festival in Oulton Broad in 2019. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

"It will be a fun day out celebrating all the great music over the years."

Tickets will go on sale in mid-Februrary - like 'The NeaRly Festival' Facebook page for updates.