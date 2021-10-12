News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do >

Get ready to celebrate Oktoberfest in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:38 PM October 12, 2021   
The Empire Theatre in Great Yarmouth.Picture: James Bass

The Empire Theatre in Great Yarmouth.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

The spirit of Oktoberfest will arrive in Great Yarmouth this weekend, thanks to The Empire's very first 'OktoberfeAst'.

The street food venue will showcase a variety of classic Bavarian dishes, such as CurryWurst made by vendor Rude Kitchen.

Fanny Adams catering will be offering slow braised beef with mushroom and bacon jam in a brioche bun, with a vegan schnitzel option also available.

Along with the food specials Lacons, a local brewery, has selected a range of imported beers for the celebration — including a peach infused lager.

Empire director, Jack Jay said the combination of food and celebration was key to making the venue's event a success.

The Empire, in Great Yarmouth, reopened in July this year and owner Jack Jay said the response has been "incredible".

Local bands will also take to the stage of the venue each night. - Credit: Jack Jay

You may also want to watch:

He said: "We’re so excited to be able to challenge our guest street food traders to come up with some amazing creations for this event, and they have gone above and beyond.

"This is a really great chance to come and experience our amazing venue and try some stunning food and drink at the same time.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Teens aged 15 and 16 arrested after man stabbed in park robbery
  2. 2 Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash
  3. 3 'Living hell' fears over seaside flats with balconies
  1. 4 Families invited to pick pumpkins at countryside theme park
  2. 5 'Bear with us' plea as pharmacist shortage hits community chemists
  3. 6 Great Yarmouth firm celebrates £500,000 investment package
  4. 7 'All the pieces are coming together' - Council leader's message to town
  5. 8 Recruitment firms struggling to fill posts in Great Yarmouth
  6. 9 'She was a fighter': Hundreds pay tribute to Emma, 20
  7. 10 Teens arrested in connection with Yarmouth stabbing released on bail

The event is running from Thursday, October 14 until Sunday, October 17.

The Empire will be open from 5pm till late on Thursday and Friday, and midday until late on Saturday and Sunday.

It is free to enter and walk-ins are available, however tables can also be booked on the venue's website.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police appeal for witnesses to hate crime in Great Yarmouth.

Man fears being 'crippled for life' after seafront hate attack

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Aaron Bowers the Tramway pub Gorleston

Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
west caister homes

665 homes bid submitted for coastal village

Anthony Carroll

person
A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment.

£4.6m market relocation delayed over supply snag

Anthony Carroll

person