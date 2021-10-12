Get ready to celebrate Oktoberfest in Great Yarmouth
The spirit of Oktoberfest will arrive in Great Yarmouth this weekend, thanks to The Empire's very first 'OktoberfeAst'.
The street food venue will showcase a variety of classic Bavarian dishes, such as CurryWurst made by vendor Rude Kitchen.
Fanny Adams catering will be offering slow braised beef with mushroom and bacon jam in a brioche bun, with a vegan schnitzel option also available.
Along with the food specials Lacons, a local brewery, has selected a range of imported beers for the celebration — including a peach infused lager.
Empire director, Jack Jay said the combination of food and celebration was key to making the venue's event a success.
He said: "We’re so excited to be able to challenge our guest street food traders to come up with some amazing creations for this event, and they have gone above and beyond.
"This is a really great chance to come and experience our amazing venue and try some stunning food and drink at the same time.”
The event is running from Thursday, October 14 until Sunday, October 17.
The Empire will be open from 5pm till late on Thursday and Friday, and midday until late on Saturday and Sunday.
It is free to enter and walk-ins are available, however tables can also be booked on the venue's website.