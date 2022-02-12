Reality stars Alex Bowen and Pete Wicks heading to Norfolk nightclub

Love Island star Alex Bowen is coming to Ocean Room in Gorleston. - Credit: James Rudland/Supplied by Belle PR

Two of the biggest stars from The Only Way is Essex and Love Island are coming to a Norfolk nightclub this year.

They will both be at the Ocean Room in Gorleston on different dates, starting with TOWIE's Pete Wicks on Saturday, February 26.

It will be hosted by promoters Club Fiesta, which runs regular party nights there, and it will be an indoor carnival event with neon confetti cannons, glow face and body paint and giant inflatables.

The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks is coming to Ocean Room. - Credit: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Love Island's Alex Bowen, who is currently expecting a child with co-star and wife Olivia, is then coming on Saturday, April 30 for Sexy Saturdays and he will be doing a DJ set.

A spokesman for Ocean Room said: "Both events are already providing popular and it has created such a buzz around the town."

Book tickets at oceanroom.co.uk