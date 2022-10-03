News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Children's fun park kitted out with pumpkins for half term return

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:53 PM October 3, 2022
Pop's Meadow Gorleston

Pop's Meadow in Gorleston is to reopen on October 22 for half term

A children's play park is preparing to spring back to life later this month offering a spooky pumpkin patch to celebrate Halloween.

Pop's Meadow in Gorleston has been closed since the end of the summer season but is gearing up for a half term return from Saturday, October 22.

The fun park in Pavilion Road, which has a Toy Story train and an 18-hole crazy golf course, will be open until Sunday, October 30, before closing for the winter.

An advert for the Pop's Meadow

An advert for Pop's Meadow

Cherise and Lewis Gray took over the business in May 2021 and the site had been unused for three years prior to the couple reopening the site.

Ms Gray said she is "trying to tick as many boxes as possible" to ensure visitors leave happy.

"It's been a wonderful experience since we've taken over and it's lovely to see so many smiling faces at the park," she said.

"At the moment, a lot of people are struggling financially but we feel that offering £10 for a full day of fun is great value.

"I have three children so I know first-hand the importance of offering value for money."

An unlimited riding wristband is priced at £9.99, while all tokens are £2 each.

